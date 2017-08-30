Yee-ha! Noosa Show set to entertain all

GIDDY-UP: Scene from the Rooftop Express Wild West Show, coming to the Noosa Country Show.

THE Noosa Show Society is excited to bring a thrilling performance that will take horse play to a new level.

The Rooftop Express: Wild West Show is an interactive animal stunt show that brings a swag of family-friendly fun and humour that will keep crowds laughing long after the curtain falls.

The performance, taking place on Friday at 6pm and Saturday at 5.15pm and 7pm, is a first-class arena show that features world-first stunts, true-blue Australian comedy and awe-inspiring horsemanship.

Rooftop Express creator David Manchon said it's "a must-see for anyone who has ever wanted to put on a cowboy hat”.

"With some highly refined and visually enchanting moments, the Noosa Show invites you to join the boys and girls from the bush as they show you what is possible with horses, cattle and working dogs,” Mr Manchon said.

As well as the Rooftop Express, the favourites show-goers know and love are back again this year.

The Grande Parade will take place at 1.45pm on Friday and Saturday, with animals, entertainers, schools, show girls and special friend Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to present the best of the show to all at the main arena.

The fireworks and laser show is a must-see, with amazing pyrotechnics sure to have the audience enthralled.

The Honky Tonk Rodeo will present some incredible feats of strength and determination on Saturday night.

Plus there's the twice-daily shearing and bottle feeding displays. Who doesn't love a baby animal?

Check out the Noosa Show website for full schedules.

For more show fun, meet some of the talented local kids ready to impress the judges in Noosa Show competitions.

Must See

Rooftop Express: Friday 6pm, Saturday 5.15pm and 7pm, main arena

Grande Parade: 1.45pm Friday and Saturday, main arena

Fireworks and laser show: Friday 7pm, main area

Honky Tonk Rodeo: 6pm and 7.30pm Saturday, rodeo ring

Animal displays: Shearing 11am and 2pm daily, bottle feeding 9am and 5.30pm, near the main entrance