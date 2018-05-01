Yellow bin recycling to continue

Due to China's changes to its National Sword policy means Australia can no longer send much of its recycling to that nation for recycling.

YELLOW-bin recycling is not under threat, despite China having drastically cut its acceptance of international recycled materials.

But it may soon cost ratepayers more to do so.

Noosa Council waste manager Wayne Schafer said recyclable materials placed in council's yellow bins would continue to be picked up.

"(Our recycling contractor) Visy has advised that Noosa residents should continue to recycle as Visy has a market for our recyclables,” Mr Schafer said.

"However, the cost to council to continue its recycling services might well rise, as Visy has advised that the returns from the sale of these recycled products has dropped following the China ban.

"Visy will be discussing recycling contracts with Queensland councils in the coming months once it has finished reviewing its NSW council agreements.”

Council sends all the recyclable material collected from residents' yellow-top bins to the Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) at Bli Bli, a council spokesperson said.

"From there, it is sorted into separate waste streams including cardboard, glass, aluminium and steel.

"Any contamination - items that should not have been placed in the yellow-top bin for recycling - is separated from the recyclables and sent to landfill at Nambour.

"Council currently pays Visy by the tonne to process our kerbside recycling.”

Meanwhile, the State Government is fast-tracking waste levy legislation "incentivising the recycling industry to scale up and encouraging waste-to-energy enterprises to set up in Queensland”, deputy premier Jackie Trad said.

"We will be bringing forward the waste levy, incentivising the industry to scale up and encouraging waste-to-energy enterprises to set up in Queensland.”