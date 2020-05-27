Yellow lid sparks breakfast spread showdown

Kraft Heinz wants another chance to appeal the Full Bench of the Federal Court's ruling over the ‘trade dress’ of peanut butter labels now owned by Bega Cheese.

Kraft Heinz wants another chance to appeal the Full Bench of the Federal Court's ruling over the ‘trade dress’ of peanut butter labels now owned by Bega Cheese.

It's the multimillion-dollar breakfast spread bust up between a US food giant and a plucky Aussie dairy that everyone thought was done and dusted.

However, despite bruising courtroom defeats Kraft is taking its claim to be the rightful owner of Australia's favourite peanut butter all the way to the high court.

If it wins, New South Wales dairy firm Bega Cheese may have to write off a hefty chunk of the almost half billion dollars it spent on snapping up both the famous peanut butter with the yellow lid and its stablemate spread Vegemite.

But Adam McNamara, executive general manager of Bega, has said the company is confident it can retain the rights to the spread, "a position that's been supported by two full court processes".

Kraft had full control of its peanut butter spread until the global giant split in two in 2012.

Last week, Bega notified the Australian Stock Exchange that a legal battle it hoped had been settled was flaring up once again.

It had received notice that Kraft Heinz had filed an application in the high court seeking leave to appeal the judgement of the federal court which ruled in May last year that the spread formerly known as Kraft peanut butter now fully belonged to Bega.

In a twist to proceedings, it has been mooted that even if Kraft wins back one of its most successful Australian products, it may then sell its Australian business.

In 2o17, Bega Cheese bought the former Kraft spreads including Vegemite and the classic peanut butter.

HOW KRAFT LET GO OF ITS SPREAD

How Kraft Heinz, the world's fifth largest food company, ended up having to go to courts as far afield as Manhattan and Melbourne to try and retake ownership of one its cherished products will be studied in marketing and legal textbooks for years to come.

In 2012, Australia's Kraft peanut butter was owned - as you might expect - by Kraft. That year, the company split its global business into two units transferring its Australian operations to a new firm called Mondelez.

Mondelez took control of the peanut butter and Vegemite spreads and paid Kraft for the rights to use its name on the jars.

In 2017, Mondelez was more interested in its Cadbury chocolate and Oreo biscuit business and sold the spreads, the Port Melbourne factory where they were churned and the recipe to Bega for $460 million.

Bega promptly removed the Kraft brand from the packs, replacing it with its own name.

Bega replaced the Kraft name with its own brand but otherwise kept the recognisable jar design and label.

But shortly after this happened, Kraft - which by this point had merged with Heinz - took Bega to court, first in New York and then in Australia.

The US company wanted back into the $110 million Australian peanut butter market, a market that it used to control two-thirds of.

Kraft Heinz argued the peanut butter "trade dress" which means the shape of the jar, distinctive yellow lids and label design were not part of Mondelez's deal with Bega.

To drive home the point Kraft relaunched its peanut butter, in almost identical packaging, which was now made in NSW and to a different recipe.

It led to the perplexing situation where what was the classic Kraft peanut butter was now branded Bega, while what looked like the classic Kraft peanut butter was in fact completely different.

However, Kraft Heinz has had trouble getting traction for its rebooted spread. It's not stocked in any major supermarkets, beyond IGA.

In some smaller supermarkets it’s possible to find both Kraft and Bega putter butters on sale next to each other.

BACK TO COURT AGAIN

Last May, the federal court ruled that Bega had indeed bought all the elements of the spread's packaging bar the Kraft name.

At the time Justice David O'Callaghan acknowledged the trade dress had been created by Kraft, but said it had been bought fairly and squarely by Bega and it - not Kraft Heinz - was now "exclusively entitled" to use the yellow lid and red and blue peanut label.

In February, Bega said the ongoing legal slog had set it back at least $9.5 million.

Mr McNamara has said Bega will stand its ground as it faces up to Kraft Heinz in yet another spread showdown.

"Often Aussies are seen as the underdogs and we see this situation as no different," he told Channel 9.

"Bega is a very proudly owned Australian food company and we remain very confident in our position that we believe that we bought the trade dress, the recipe, the trademark and ultimately the factory in Port Melbourne in good faith."

News.com.au contacted Kraft Heinz and Bega for comment. In a statement Kraft Heinz said it did "not believe that it is appropriate to comment on a case while it is pending before the courts".

Even if Kraft Heinz do win out there's no guarantee they will stick around in Australia to savour their victory.

There is speculation, reported in The Australian, that the firm may sell off its Australian and New Zealand operations for around $1 billion which would enable it to focus on its core US and European markets.

If this happened the firm could get an ongoing payday from licensing its brand and the peanut butter trade dress to an Australian manufacturer.

Bega may have an ace up its sleeve even if it loses the right to sell peanut butter in the famous jars. Since it bought the former Kraft spreads it has also taken control of the majority of Australia's peanut supply.

So, it could mean Kraft Heinz would have to look overseas to find the peanuts for its classic spread and that might rankle the tastebuds of Australians.

Originally published as Yellow lid sparks all out war