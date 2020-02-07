Yep, it's wet... but stop buying all the milk and bread!

Flooding at Teddington Weir from the Bidwill side of Tinana Creek.Photo: Alistair Brightman

Flooding at Teddington Weir from the Bidwill side of Tinana Creek.Photo: Alistair Brightman Alistair Brightman

THE councillor overseeing disaster co-ordination on the Fraser Coast says there is no need to panic.

It comes after many supermarket shelves were stripped bare after Thursday morning's flood warning which has since been revoked.

Cr Light told reporters on Thursday afternoon there was no immediate threat to any Fraser Coast communities.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 110mm of rain had been recorded at the Hervey Bay Airport since the beginning of February.

South of Maryborough, Tinana Creek roared over the Teddington Weir in one of the most spectacular scenes at the parched site since early 2019.

According to the weather bureau the weir was about 1.32m above the weir on Thursday night.

However, that did not stop a local from dropping a line and trying his luck with fishing rod in hand.

Flooding at Teddington Weir - a keen fisherman on the Bidwill side of the weir.Photo: Alistair Brightman Alistair Brightman

Cr Light urged community members to be responsible and look after themselves and those around them.

"There have been some minor road issues and we are urging motorists to be careful and drive to the conditions," he said.

Communities in Maaroom and Boonooroo were cut-off yesterday with the main access routes closed at several points.

Residents said more than 300mm and 200mm of rain had been recorded in the coastal towns since the deluge started, respectively.

Flooding at Teddington Weir from the Bidwill side of Tinana Creek.Photo: Alistair Brightman Alistair Brightman

However, Cr Light said there is no need to panic.

"The rains should be welcomed. Right now this is exactly what is needed," he said.

The impact of the rains on local water sources and dam levels had not yet been determined.

"We are still waiting on that information but we should be grateful," Cr Light explained.

"We don't want people to think just because it's been wet that the water restrictions no longer apply. We need a lot of rain like this to replenish the system. We have been stuck in a very long dry period," he said.

Cr Light said, while there is no immediate threat, people should always be prepared for what could arise.

"Talk to your families about what you will do should the situation worsen and make sure your disaster kits are properly stocked," he said.

"There is no need to buy all the bread and water from your local shop but that doesn't mean you can sit back and not have a plan," he said.