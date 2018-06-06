'Yes, we are still trading'

WORK IN PROGRESS: Noosa Surf Club manager Les Evans outside the club, with scaffolding temporarily obscuring the car park side.

THERE may be scaffolding around part of it.

But Noosa Surf Club is still open, and it's not missing a beat while renovations go on.

The 2018 Best Sunshine Coast Club winner will not change much on the outside when the works are complete, but the interior will look fresh and bright, and able to accommodate about 200 more people.

"We will have a new training and function room,” club manager Les Evans said.

"And the restaurant is being raised, with more space for (food) prep - and we will be able to fit more people in for functions.”

Surprisingly, given the deck faces north, some tables got wet in rain - but that will also be a thing of the past following the latest works.

"We will waterproof the deck with windows - the water ran from the other side under the roof,” Mr Evans said.

"And as a result we will finally be fully airconditioned.”

Mr Evans said acoustics and sound-proofing would be enhanced by the works, making it easier to have multiple functions including entertainment.

Other changes will include extensions to the west side of the main area, with toilets relocated, creating an extra 200 seating spaces, all of which will help to separate the many interests and functions of the club, while the main bar will also be upgraded, but not relocated - except temporarily.

"And we'll have a big (92-inch) TV on the deck; people will be able to watch major sports events from the beach,” Mr Evans said.

The work is being done in stages, the earliest of which will include a new downstairs reception, and a new stairway.

"We're doing it in three phases, with phase one complete in a couple of weeks, and all work completed by September or October,” Mr Evans said.

The car park - which is owned and operated by council, not the club - will remain the same.

Mr Evans said the most important message for the 60-staff club was that all works had been co-ordinated for minimum disruption.

"We're still open - it's a different way to get in for now - but it's business as usual here.”