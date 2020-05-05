Yes, we’re still delivering your local news

NOOSA News is still delivering to residential and commercial addresses across the region.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the method of delivery has changed but we are ensuring the community continues to have access to their local paper free of charge.

Deliveries have now moved to day shifts due to cost.

This means deliveries are happening Tuesday and Friday during the day, rather than the evening before, meaning your paper may not arrive until later in the afternoon.

New staff are also being trained as back ups due to the virus crisis to not risk having sick staff out on the road.

For local news as it happens, keep up to date at noosanews.com.au