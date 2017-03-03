30°
News

Yoga and beer is here in Eumundi this weekend

Amber Macpherson | 3rd Mar 2017 7:00 AM
BREW YOGA: Courtney Beach will host Yoga on Tap, a yoga class followed by a cold beer.
BREW YOGA: Courtney Beach will host Yoga on Tap, a yoga class followed by a cold beer. Amber Macpherson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IF EUMUNDI is famous for two things, it's its excellent pubs, and its hippy lifestyle.

And the Imperial Hotel is set to bring the best of both of these worlds together with its event Yoga on Tap.

Yoga on Tap will be a yoga class held at the pub on Sunday morning, followed by a schooner of an icy cold beer.

That's right - beer and yoga. Who'd have thought?

Yoga teacher Courtney Beach said she wanted to introduce the new-age exercise to Eumundi.

"It's very popular in the US, I'm from the States,” she said.

"The idea is the yoga class will teach mindfulness, so being very aware and present of your surroundings while you're doing yoga.

"So once you're in the moment and present, you'll have a better appreciation of the taste of the beer after the class.”

Courtney said the beer could be a catalyst for those a little hesitant to give yoga a go.

"I know a lot of guys that want to try yoga but they won't,” Courtney said.

"So the beer can be a reward for them.”

Imperial Hotel manager Jack McKenzie said the pre-schooner yoga would help class members explore their pallets.

"While you're in that space of being very aware, you then go and taste beer, where you really explore the nasal, tastes, and the smells,” Mr McKenzie said.

"So you're not just scarfing a beer - you're really tasting it.

"You'll taste probably as a professional taster would taste it.”

If you're wondering about the tranquillity of hosting a yoga class at potentially rowdy pub, not to worry - the class will be held beneath the hotel.

"We're going to do it in the Bunker, it's a pretty cool space,” Mr McKenzie said.

"It's quite a big space. Courtney liked the space down there, it's been dressed up quite nicely.

"It's virtually sound proof. It's air-conned, there's a range of lighting. There will be no interference.”

Yoga on Tap will be held 11am Sunday, (arrive 10.45am), March 5, at the Bunker, Imperial Hotel, Eumundi.

The class fee of $20 includes a tasty after-yoga brew. Call 5442 8811 for information.

Noosa News

Topics:  beer yoga eumundi imperial hotel yoga

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Noosa International Film Festival entries open

Noosa International Film Festival entries open

Noosa International Film Festival (NIFF) has announced it will return in October for a second year.

Yoga and beer is here in Eumundi this weekend

BREW YOGA: Courtney Beach will host Yoga on Tap, a yoga class followed by a cold beer.

Yoga on Tap to teach mindfulness in life, especially beer tasting

Spike in dog attacks to end 'unofficial off-leash area'

TAKE THE LEAD: Dogs just want to have off-leash fun at Chaplin Park, Noosaville.

Council has given dog walkers until March 7 to keep dogs on leads.

Davo's expanding Noosa store

THRIVING: Store manager Dom Fry prepares for the grand opening.

The popular Davo's Tackle World at Noosaville has expanded

Local Partners

Noosa International Film Festival entries open

Noosa International Film Festival (NIFF) has announced it will return in October for a second year.

Surf, hot dogs and more...

HOT DIGGETY: The Noosa Festival of Surfing kicks off this weekend and the surfing dogs category is always one to watch.

The surfing dogs are back again to wow audiences at Noosa Main Beach

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Maleny Players have one-act plays for all tastes

Three one-act plays are coming to the hinterland

Help muscular dystrophy with much more than morning tea

TEA TIME: Raise a cup to help muscular dystrophy.

Raise a cup to help cure muscular dystrophy

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

JIMMY Buffett will be scouting for a possible venue for his diner chain

Noosa International Film Festival entries open

NIFF president Campbell Corfe, NIFF director Peter Chenoworth, film producer Annettee Sym, and festival curator Arnold Kopff.

Noosa International Film Festival will return for second year

How to get to and from Adele’s show at the Gabba in Brisbane

Translink schedules extra services for Adele in Brisbane

Reunion with Meg Ryan? No chance

Singer John Mellencamp, right, and actress Meg Ryan.

No love lost between Meg Ryan and ex John Mellencamp

Actress disses Dickie on TV

Entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins.

Miriam Margolyes disses Dickie on TV

Accountants 'froze' during Oscars blunder

Martha L. Ruiz, left, and Brian Cullinan from PricewaterhouseCoopers at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

Accountants 'froze' during Oscars blunder

Xbox Game Pass: Netflix of gaming coming to Xbox One

New service will offer access to up to 100 gaming titles

NATURE LOVERS - HERES ONE FOR YOU

31 Tinaroo Place, Tewantin 4565

House 4 2 2 $515,000

Fresh to the market and not to be missed... Nestled in the quietest of locations and set back from the road with a stunning outlook over scenic nature reserve...

NEAT AS A PIN

34 Outlook Drive, Tewantin 4565

House 3 1 1 $449,000

A one owner home and always owner occupied this property has been well cared for, immaculately presented and priced well in today's market. * First time on the...

NEST OR INVEST

31 Alicia Circuit, Little Mountain 4551

House 4 2 2 BY NEGOTIATION

- Located in the popular Creekwood Estate - Short walk to the great Meridan State College - Spacious kitchen with 900mm oven and cook top - Brick rendered and...

A HOME WITH A GRAND PRESENCE AND FLAIR

43 Mahogany Drive, Pelican Waters 4551

House 4 3 2 CONTACT AGENT

- Be prepared to be surprised by the quality and design - Comprising of three/four bright and airy good size bedrooms - Serviced by three superbly crafted...

Options Are Endless!!

35 Chantilly Crescent, Beerwah 4519

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

A solid family home with plenty of space to play and relax in a picturesque and peaceful setting. Features include: three bedrooms with built in wardrobes. A two...

In The Heart Of Maroochydore- Low Body Corporate

2/32 Cooinda Crescent, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 3 1 1 $380,000

This neat and tidy, low set villa is in a complex of three and situated in the perfect location. Easy flat walk to the Sunshine Plaza, business centre, the future...

HUGE 670m2 BACKING ON TO PARK RESERVE!

32 Agnes Place, Bli Bli 4560

House 4 3 3 $699,000

WHAT A FANTASTIC OUTLOOK! Backing on to the Parklakes reserve soaking up the sun with the comfort of cooling breezes. Not often are we able to find that often...

RENOVATED HOME ON 782SQM - WALK TO WATERFRONT

106 Landsborough Parade, Golden Beach 4551

House 2 1 1 BY NEGOTIATION

- Open plan living with timber floors and air conditioning - Gourmet kitchen with ample cupboard space and quality appliances - Private covered entertaining area...

ELEVATED AROONA FAMILY HOME

3 Seagull Avenue, Aroona 4551

House 4 3 2 CONTACT AGENT

- Sprawling four bedroom family home, home office has powder room - Kitchen with stone bench tops, breakfast bar and open plan dining/living - Formal lounge room...

Premium Lifestyle Subdivision Raises the Bar in Dulong

21/Stage 1 Bushland Place, Dulong 4560

Residential Land SOLD - PENDING SETTLEMENT Interest on the coast is heating up and ... Contact Agent

SOLD - PENDING SETTLEMENT Interest on the coast is heating up and with a significant lack of quality, affordable lifestyle acreage on the market, Platypus Creek...

Family home in prime position

Noosa home on the range with infinity pool and two workshops

Enjoy the riverfront lifestyle

Outstanding Noosa river-front apartment has had total make-over

Rare opportunity as government lists Hinterland properties

The Queensland Government is selling 2 Eumundi-Kenilworth Rd, Eerwah Vale.

These Noosa Hinterland properties are now on the market

An entertainer sure to impress

Indoor/outdoor lifestyle and waterfront views come together at Noosa

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!