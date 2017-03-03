Yoga and beer is here in Eumundi this weekend

BREW YOGA: Courtney Beach will host Yoga on Tap, a yoga class followed by a cold beer.

IF EUMUNDI is famous for two things, it's its excellent pubs, and its hippy lifestyle.

And the Imperial Hotel is set to bring the best of both of these worlds together with its event Yoga on Tap.

Yoga on Tap will be a yoga class held at the pub on Sunday morning, followed by a schooner of an icy cold beer.

That's right - beer and yoga. Who'd have thought?

Yoga teacher Courtney Beach said she wanted to introduce the new-age exercise to Eumundi.

"It's very popular in the US, I'm from the States,” she said.

"The idea is the yoga class will teach mindfulness, so being very aware and present of your surroundings while you're doing yoga.

"So once you're in the moment and present, you'll have a better appreciation of the taste of the beer after the class.”

Courtney said the beer could be a catalyst for those a little hesitant to give yoga a go.

"I know a lot of guys that want to try yoga but they won't,” Courtney said.

"So the beer can be a reward for them.”

Imperial Hotel manager Jack McKenzie said the pre-schooner yoga would help class members explore their pallets.

"While you're in that space of being very aware, you then go and taste beer, where you really explore the nasal, tastes, and the smells,” Mr McKenzie said.

"So you're not just scarfing a beer - you're really tasting it.

"You'll taste probably as a professional taster would taste it.”

If you're wondering about the tranquillity of hosting a yoga class at potentially rowdy pub, not to worry - the class will be held beneath the hotel.

"We're going to do it in the Bunker, it's a pretty cool space,” Mr McKenzie said.

"It's quite a big space. Courtney liked the space down there, it's been dressed up quite nicely.

"It's virtually sound proof. It's air-conned, there's a range of lighting. There will be no interference.”

Yoga on Tap will be held 11am Sunday, (arrive 10.45am), March 5, at the Bunker, Imperial Hotel, Eumundi.

The class fee of $20 includes a tasty after-yoga brew. Call 5442 8811 for information.