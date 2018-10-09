You beaut ute podium finish for Noosa racer

NOOSA racing driver Ben Walsh finished on the podium for round 6 of the Australian SuperUtes Series held as the official support category to the Supercars at the 2018 Supercheap Bathurst 1000.

Backing up his solid form after achieving a 2nd place podium finish at Sandown three weeks ago, Ben Walsh did it again at Bathurst.

Walsh said, "Every race driver, regardless of which category they race in aspires to step onto the Bathurst podium on the biggest race weekend of the year.”

The owner of Miss Moneypenny's in Noosa started the weekend fifth fastest with a car that he described that he was chasing.

"It just wasn't handling great and we worked hard in the limited time we had to tune it in to the conditions,” he said.

When race one started they had certainly done that. Walsh started fifth and swiftly moved up into third by lap two. Chasing the leaders down he set fastest lap times but unfortunately ran out of laps as he reached the leaders.

Race two was a full reverse grid where he lined up 10th, this proved to be the most exciting race of the weekend. At the start Walsh got boxed in behind a much slower driver and had nowhere to go, this put him dead last on the track, however he marched forward setting fastest sector times again managing to finish in third place.

In the final race, Walsh started in third position and was full of confidence with his speed. After getting a great start, he missed a gear, dropping him back to eighth. He worked his way back up to fifth and the combined points saw him third overall for the weekend."The last race was a bit disappointing; I had raced mistake free all weekend and a simple missed gear at the start ruined the chance of a win. Regardless, it would have been difficult anyway as I had a slight turbo issue in the last race which caused more lag under immediate throttle application, which was costing me time.

"Regardless, a podium finish at Bathurst is a very special result for me and everyone involved with the team. They put in the hard work and it paid off. There is nothing quite like standing on the Bathurst podium, its a very, very special feeling.”

Walsh will return at the Gold Coast street race supporting the Supercars for round seven of the SuperUtes.