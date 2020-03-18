Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

You can always try a little kindness

Tim Howard
, tim.howard@dailyexaminer.com.au
18th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE sight of shoppers fighting in supermarket aisles over toilet paper could make you think tough times bringing out the best in people was a myth, like the honesty of bankers.

Psychologists agree the desire to hoard toilet paper is totally irrational, but say it serves a purpose. In a world where events have totally disempowered average punters, they can buy an illusion of control knowing they have a mountain of poo ticket in their cupboards.

But it seems the better angels of our natures can fight their way clear of the piles of surplus dunny rolls.

Woolworths revealed that for some the frenzy had passed and left them feeling sick in the tummy in a way that not even a kilometre of three-ply could fix.

But in a bewildering turn of events, when people tried to return a few rolls to the bare shelves, the supermarket giant turned them away.

Away from corporate HQ and the TV cameras and lights, people are showing kindness and resilience that will be the first relief for coronavirus.

One Sydney householder, concerned the effect of a lack of loo paper might have, has been hanging a couple of rolls on the fence with a message for passers-by to help themselves.

It helps in more ways than the bleeding obvious.

But we should never miss the chance to show a little kindness: that always makes you feel better.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Festival-goer convicted after MDMA smuggle

        premium_icon Festival-goer convicted after MDMA smuggle

        Crime A Coast man has been convicted after police found him to smuggle MDMA into a all-ages Noosa festival.

        • 18th Mar 2020 8:15 AM
        Still trading: Eumundi Markets stay open for now

        premium_icon Still trading: Eumundi Markets stay open for now

        Lifestyle Popular markets call for support in uncertain times

        • 18th Mar 2020 7:53 AM
        FIRST LOOK: Bruce Hwy upgrade to transform Coast

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Bruce Hwy upgrade to transform Coast

        News Plans revealed to transform notorious congestion hot spots

        Police catch second murder accused, still looking for third

        premium_icon Police catch second murder accused, still looking for third

        News The suspect was spotted seeking treatment at Gympie Hospital.