You can help when you see the Red Shield

MAJOR Warren Parkinson and his wife Denise are getting ready to assemble the troops and drum up support for the annual Red Shield Appeal.

The Noosa Salvation Army corps officers and their team will be marching out from May 22 when the flagship fundraiser kicks off for the crisis support service.

Maj Parkinson said volunteers would be stationed around Noosa to help bring in funds, equipped with a new piece of technology.

"The 27th and 28th is our doorknock appeal, and the week prior we'll have volunteers at shopping centres and around Noosa to collect donations,” Maj Parkinson said.

"This year is the first year for our tap and go machine, you can tap your bank card and it'll take a $10 donation.

"We're hoping to raise $20,000 to $25,000. Previously the community's been generous.”

Maj Parkinson said his team at the Noosa Savlos offered a range of support services, and always referred clients to other services if their needs could not be met.

"We can help with basic needs, money care counsellors,” he said.

"A big need is affordable housing. We can refer to the Salvation Army unit for that.

"Sometimes just a listening ear helps folk understand they're not just the only person.”

The Noosa Salvos are always looking for new volunteers to help with services

Phone 5442 4218 for more information on volunteering or to donate money.