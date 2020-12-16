‘You gave me oxygen’: Tour guide’s words help through quarantine

There are lots of Chiaras in Italy - 99,670 of them in fact. Which is why we were incredibly lucky to find ours, on a day when we'd blown two weeks' travel budget on a Vatican tour. After isolating in the UK for eight weeks during its initial hard lockdown we chose the "everything included" option. Enter Chiara, our proud Italian tour guide, Roman, born and bred, who within seconds had christened Cate, our daughter, Catarina.

Bernini's colonnades arched out across an almost deserted St Peter's Square, like two great arms yearning to comfort the people of Italy who had been separated for too long. Only the "nobles of the streets", the rough sleepers of Rome, were here now, come for a hot shower. A few steps away, Palazzo Migliori, "the palace of the poor", offered them shelter, food and dignity. It was a poignant scene at a time when people were desperate to embrace each other but didn't.

Disused barricades sat as barren reminders of the tourists who once waited in line for hours, snaked around the outside of the Vatican. Feeling a little overwhelmed, we followed Chiara into the hushed ambience of the mostly empty Basilica, the stillness of which amplified the void the pandemic had left in its wake. Standing almost alone, dwarfed in the great galleries of Europe feels bittersweet when it comes at the cost of crippled economies.

"Catarina, come with me," Chiara half whispered, leaning in to take Cate's arm, as though they had been friends forever. She spoke with the breathless anticipation of someone unveiling the wonder of Michelangelo's Pietà for the first time, which for us, she had. Reacquainted with a love that had been denied her during the long months of Italy's lockdown, it was impossible not to see the Vatican museums through Chiara's eyes - a treasury of frescoed ceilings, mosaic floors, tapestries and Renaissance art. It was hard too, not to stretch our arms out indulgently into the empty space of exhibitions we had all to ourselves.

A deserted St Peter's Square. Picture: Sue Webb

When the bells of St Peter's Basilica rang out over the Vatican City, bringing our tour, which had run way over time, to an end, Chiara bid us a wistful goodbye. Unable to stop herself, she reached out and took my hand. As she said goodbye, she added quietly: "You gave me oxygen". And we both felt the longing for a return to a world in which we could all breathe again.

Having experienced lockdown and periods of enforced isolation in three different countries this year, I understand how she felt. I understand the need to breathe the air again in the company of other people, even strangers. Our hotel quarantine has not been the longest period of isolation, but it has been the most severe. At first, jet lag made us drowsy and dulled the flashing lights of the police escorts which announced our arrival as we were bussed through the city of Perth. But now, as I glimpse a section of the city through our hotel window, Chiara's words compete with the street noise that makes its way into our room even as we are cut off from it.

An almost empty Gallery of Maps. Picture: Sue Webb

As our period of mandatory hotel quarantine ticks slowly toward its conclusion, we have become dangerously used to looking at the world through a window. We've become dangerously good at sleeping longer, moving less, speaking less. Time is an unnecessary commodity in isolation and is now punctuated by daylight and darkness rather than mornings and afternoons. As our days merge, and the world shrinks to the size of a hotel room, we make fewer phone calls simply because there isn't much to say.

The way out is via a Completion of Quarantine letter, a document issued by the Department of Health, supplied to us after 14 days in quarantine, and two negative swabs. Although we have now returned three negative tests-two in Italy, and one here, I'm scared to get my hopes up just in case. One lady in our hotel is on day 20 and counting. When we do eventually find ourselves on the other side of the window, and closer to our normal lives, I hope that we haven't become so good at isolating, that we forget Chiara's words. I hope that we are able to breathe life in more deeply than we ever have before.

Sue Webb is a high school teacher who lives with her family on the Sunshine Coast. She spent a gap year in Europe during COVID-19.