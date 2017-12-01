You go first ... no, you go first ...

IT'S a case of who is going to blink first.

Noosa independent Sandy Bolton's campaign team is adamant Ms Bolton will not claim victory in the election for the Noosa seat until the full result is known.

And former sitting member, the LNP's Glen Elmes, while musing on his possible future outside politics, is apparently not conceding defeat, at least until the postal votes have been counted.

Postal votes tend to favour conservative candidates and sitting members even more so - but whether the 1800 or so postal votes to be counted could neutralise the near-750-vote lead Ms Bolton has in the primary vote count remains to be seen.

One source did speculate that Ms Bolton might declare if Mr Elmes conceded first - but again, there seems to be no likelihood of that.

So the stand-off continues.

Meanwhile, the ALP at the state level continues to crawl towards government in its own right, requiring two more seats as at Thursday morning to reach the magic 47 required to do so.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said on Wednesday she believed she would not get sufficient preference flow to win the seat of Rockhampton and it would likely go to Labor.

Labor is saying it is confident it will pick up Townsville, Aspley and Gaven, while the seat of Maiwar may go to the Greens, who would likely support Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

But the other factor keeping Ms Bolton's team silent is whether she might be called on to help form government should the ALP fall short of its 47-seat target.

That, on the basis of the current count, would appear to be less likely now than it was a few days ago.