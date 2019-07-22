You'd be barking mad to miss this experience

The Top Dog Film Festival is on at The J, Noosa Junction on Saturday August 10

The Top Dog Film Festival is on at The J, Noosa Junction on Saturday August 10

CELEBRATE the canine connection through this carefully curated collection of heart-warming stories about dogs and their people.

The Top Dog Film Festival, is touring Australia this July and August, and features at The J on Saturday August 10 at 3pm.

After the sell-out success of the Top Dog Film Festival in 2018 the cunningly canine filled program of heart-warming and inspiring dog films is back with even more stops on the 2019 tour.

Meet dogs from all walks of life on the big screen, from the surfing dog of Huntington Beach, the bus riding pooch of Seattle, the husky dogs of Alaska to the working dogs of Australia, the pull on your heart-strings is guaranteed to be strong.

Meet four legged heroes, unbreakable bonds and canine companions that enrich the lives of all those they encounter.

Experience heartfelt stories of people who dedicate their lives to improving the outcomes for man's best friend and take a look at the lighter side of the pet-owner relationship.

What: Top Dog Film Festival 2019

When: Saturday 10 August 2019 3pm

Where: The J, 60 Noosa Drive, Noosa Junction

Tickets: $28 Adult / $22.50 Child 2-15yrs / $24.50 Group 15+

Buy: www.thej.com.au, Box office 60 Noosa Drive, phone 5329 6560