You’d be Mad not to Max out at these wild rides

Strap yourself in for the latest Starry Nights offering at Eumundi.

COVID-19 has been driving families and couples back to the future in Eumundi with bumper crowds taking full advantage of Starry Nights Outdoor Movies offerings.

After sellout screenings in July, promoter Trent Harvison is expecting a packed house as locals once more go down Fury Road to relive the Mad Max end of days epics.

Trent said the Eumundi Drive-in will screen the double feature of Mad Max 2’ and ‘Mad Max: Fury Road at the Eumundi Showgrounds on Saturday August 1.

He has been overwhelmed with requests from movie lovers keen to see more Starry Nights drive-in screenings.

“People are loving the nostalgic cinematic experience – and the fact that they can be socially distanced in their cars,” Trent said.

“All you need is an FM radio to be able to tune in to the soundtrack on the night.”

“Car numbers are limited for the screenings – with vehicles to be spaced at least two metres apart to ensure appropriate physical distancing.

Tickets are just $30 per car and sold in advance to ensure a contactless entry. To pre-book tickets, visit www.ticketebo.com.au/starrynights

Car numbers will be limited – with vehicles to be spaced at least two metres apart to ensure appropriate physical distancing.

There will be a candy bar on site with the all-essential popcorn, lollies and soft drinks.

For dinner options, guests are encouraged to to bring a ‘car picnic’ or pre-order from the Imperial Hotel Eumundi (Ph: 5442 8811), Sala Thai (Ph: 5442 8804) or Il Mio Posto (Ph: 5442 7026) and then pick it up on the way to the drive-in.

Social distancing should be observed at all times, with guests asked to remain in or near their cars unless absolutely necessary.

Bathrooms on site will be monitored, and regularly cleaned and sanitised. Guests are also asked to take home what they bring as there will be no rubbish bins on site.