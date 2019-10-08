You’d be mental to miss this show

MUSIC: Mental as Anything will perform at Tewantin Noosa RSL on October 27.

MUSIC: Mental as Anything will perform at Tewantin Noosa RSL on October 27.

ONCE upon a time, a group of art students passed themselves off as a band in order to con the local publican into giving them a gig in exchange for free beer.

The deception worked better than intended with the group receiving beer in return for music and came to be known as Mental as Anything.

Four decades later, they are still irritating the public with their highly idiosyncratic brand of garage pop.

To celebrate the anniversary of their first release, Mental as Anything Play at Your Party, the Mentals have released the 7-track EP on vinyl available exclusively at mentals.com.au, as well as releasing a new 40-minute, hi-definition, multi-camera film.

Mental as Anything Live was recorded in front of a live audience at Surfersaurus in Hillsdale, in October 2018, by Moshcam and is a multi-camera production capturing the Mentals trademark fat sound mixed by long-time collaborator producer/engineer Steve James.

From The Nips Are Getting Bigger, Come Around, If You Leave Me Can I Come Too and Too Many Times, through to Live It Up, You’re So Strong and Let’s Cook, Mental as Anything supplied the soundtrack to suburban Australia brilliantly crafted pop hits that evoke wonderful memories.

Their 25 Top 40 charting songs were, for a long time, a record for an Australian band and are a wonderful illustration of the depth of their catalogue and their song-writing ability.

Mental as Anything is led by Greedy Smith, together with ex-Atlantics guitarist Martin Cilia, drummer Jacob Cook, guitarist/vocalist Craig Gordon and bassist/ vocalist Peter Gray.

Mental as Anything Plays at Your Party on vinyl is available now from mentals.com.au.

The soundtrack to Mental as Anything Live, aka Mental as Anything at Play, is available to stream on Apple Music, Google and Spotify now.

Mental As Anything will play on Sunday, October 27 Tewantin Noosa RSL.

Solo support act Shane Kells will open the show from 1.30pm.

Doors open for this 18+ show at 1pm.

Tickets can be bought by ­either calling 5447 1766 or at the RSL.