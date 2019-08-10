You’ll be wild about Wilde

The Importance of Being Ernest opens at Noosa Arts Theatre in September.

WHAT is The Importance of Being Ernest?

Widely acknowledged as one of England’s funniest plays, Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest is a masterpiece combination of love, logic and language.

And it’s being brought to life by the talented Noosa Arts Theatre performers next month.

Set in a world full of gentlemen and ladies, the play sees Jack, Algernon, Gwendolyn and Cecily embark on tumultuous romantic journeys, under the watchful eye of the inimitable Lady Bracknell.

A fresh take on Wilde’s comic masterpiece, Jane Rivers directs one of the most well-crafted stage comedies of all at Noosa Arts Theatre.

Christopher Surplice triumphantly tackles Lady Bracknell’s infamous acerbic wit, while Helen Vaughan-Roberts’ Miss Prism utterly convinces alongside Paul Southgate, who hits all the right notes as Rev Chasuble.

Ellie Corbet is engaging as Cecily, dovetailing perfectly with Helen Smith’s sweet and innocent Gwendolyn; while Alex Cox is perfect as Jack, opposite Scott Commins glorious Algernon.

Crowd favourite Stephen Moore is back from Sydney to play butlers Lane and Merriman. Stephen was with Noosa Arts Theatre for years, he won 13 Best Actor, two Best Supporting Actor, two Best Director, two Best Sound, three Adjudicator’s Awards and much more, all while he was with the theatre.

His immense talent is why director Jane Rivers has called him back from his home town of Sydney to star in The Importance of Being Earnest.

Oscar Wilde’s madcap farce about mistaken identities, secret engagements, and lovers entanglements, which still delights readers after more than a century, opens September 5 at Noosa Arts Theatre.

DETAILS

Gala Opening Night – A complimentary drink and light supper – September 5 at 7.30pm, all tickets $38

Wilde Wednesday, all tickets $23 – September 11 at 7.30pm

Evenings, September 6, 11, 12, 13, 14 at 7.30pm

Matinees September 7 and 8 at 2pm

TICKETS

Adults $32, concessions $28, member/group $25, under-18s $23

Phone: 5449 9343