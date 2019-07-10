Young and passion for the marine environment?

IF YOU are a young person with a passion for the natural environment, especially the marine environment then this week's Friday Environment Forum on July 12 will interest you.

Guest speaker Lidia Davidovics-Smith will share some of her journey from "just dreaming about a marine ecology career to living it".

Ms Davidovics-Smith earned her Honours Degree in Environmental Sciences at the University of the Sunshine Coast, with a particular interest in the marine environment.

Currently employed by Sealife Sunshine Coast as a marine education officer, for the past three years Lidia has introduced guests and students to the "weird and wonderful that is our marine ecosystem."

Lidia facilitates Ocean Youth, a program designed for young people aged from 12-18 years who are passionate about the marine environment.

Through fun, hands-on workshops participants build their voices, networking skills in ocean conservation and confidence, so they can become the "marine experts, ecologists, scientists - and inspiring change-makers of the future".

All are welcome to join this special school holidays Friday Forum at Noosa Parks Association's Environment Centre, 5 Wallace Drive, Noosaville to learn about the Ocean Youth program and pathways to a career in marine sciences.

"It's never too early to start. It's never too soon to care and you're NOT too young to have a voice!" believes Ms Davidovics-Smith.

Come for morning tea at 10am with the forum at 10.30am and finishing by 12pm, and to enjoy the birds and insects of Wallace Park meet Valda in the car park at 8.30am.

Visit www.noosaparks.org.au.