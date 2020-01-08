Menu
ACT OF BRUTALITY: A Sunshine Coast woman says she witnessed an attack on a black swan yesterday afternoon. Photo: File
Young boy’s ‘horrific’ attack on swan disgusts woman

Eden Boyd
8th Jan 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:42 PM
A SUNSHINE Coast woman has been left horrified after she witnessed a young boy brutally attack a defenceless swan.

Anne Blacklaw was looking out over the Maroochy River from her Banyandah Towers home yesterday afternoon when she saw two boys kayaking.

What came next "absolutely disgusted" Ms Blacklaw.

"The young boy, I would put him at about 10, went straight across to where the actual sandbank was," she said.

"He hopped off and the black swan was just sitting there. Then, he bashed it."

Ms Blacklaw said the boy hit the helpless swan with his paddle three times during the "horrific" act.

Anne Blacklaw was looking over the Maroochy River when she saw a young boy beat a black swan with his paddle. Photo: Patrick Woods
Anne Blacklaw was looking over the Maroochy River when she saw a young boy beat a black swan with his paddle. Photo: Patrick Woods

As a lover of the native birds, Ms Blacklaw questioned why anyone would engage in the ruthless attack.

"Why? Why would a young person see the need to bash this swan?" she said.

"How dare somebody come, and for no reason, do what he did?

"It was so awful. I've watched these swans grow up, I've been here for seven years.

"It was just heart-wrenching."

Despite calling local wildlife services to help treat the swan, Ms Blacklaw said it couldn't be saved.

"The swan is gone. We can't find it this morning," she said.

"People do not deserve to harm any animal the way he did.

"How could he just bugger off and leave the poor thing like that?

"I'm just horrified."

