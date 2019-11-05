Young business minds receive top marketing tips

BUSINESS MINDS: Kahn Gray, Ben Lee, Billy Bowes, Ryan Tappouras and Will Arca who have been offered the opportunity for some ongoing mentoring fro their product Everything Clean.

YOU could say business is well and truly blooming for students at one Noosa high school.

Students at St Teresa’s Catholic College had the chance to meet one of Australia’s most successful marking managers who flew all the way from Sydney for the visit.

Former general manager of marketing for the Woolworths Group Luke Dunkerley presented to the students and even gave them feedback on a pitch presentation.

BUSINESS MINDS: St Teresa's Year 9 business students Neve Cook and Erica O'Brien with Luke Dunkerley after their pitch presentation.

Year 9 teacher Dan Neven said students took full advantage of having a marketing genius at their fingertips.

“Giving the students access to a marketing specialist of Luke’s calibre was an invaluable and inspiring experience.”

“Luke took the time to visit with each Year 9 business group, inspect their products and give them feedback. He then shared an enlightening presentation about the ‘Foundations to Success’ in business, including insights into real case studies.”

“One of the keys of his message was ‘the only real failure is not to try’.”

To finish the day many students had the opportunity to participate a one-minute pitch deck. Blown away by the quality of the products and the thought that went into the entire marketing strategy, Mr Dunkerley offered to provide further mentoring to ‘Everything Clean’, a group of five teenage boys who have created a cleaning product.

The Year 9 Economics and Business students participate in a program that sees them develop a product idea, create a business plan and then consider all aspects of marketing. “Sustainability of ingredients, packaging and environmental impact are important factors that the students must take into account,” Mr Neven said.

“Consumer appealing product and packaging design are essential and students even create a website.”

“The culmination of all the student work each semester is to take their product to the Eumundi markets to see how it sells to customers.”

“Using the financial projections, they get to discover whether their ideas translate to profit.”

Any profit the students make is then donated to charity.

“The students have done a wonderful job this semester and some of them are even planning to continue making their products and begin a business,” Mr Neven said.

The students will be hosting their Eumundi Market stall on Wednesday, November 20.