Menu
Login
A young child is being treated after being bitten by a snake on the North Coast.
A young child is being treated after being bitten by a snake on the North Coast. Rachel Vercoe
Breaking

Toddler taken to hospital after snake bite

Liana Turner
by
21st Oct 2018 1:10 PM

A YOUNG boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the Cabarita Beach area about 1.30pm.

He said their reports suggested a two-year-old boy had been bitten by a snake, believed to be a brown snake.

Three snakes to watch out for right now on the Northern Rivers

He said the ambulance was cancelled as the boy was taken to hospital by car.

"It looks like the parents or someone related to the child has bundled them in their car and taken him straight to hospital," he said.

"We were cancelled en route.

"It looks like he's possibly gone to the Tweed Hospital."

No further details about the child's condition were available.

editors picks northern rivers snakes snake bite
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Five things to do in Noosa this week

    Five things to do in Noosa this week

    News Looking for something to do this week? Here are five things happening around Noosa

    • 21st Oct 2018 2:00 PM
    Who's playing where

    Who's playing where

    News Your gig guide Thursday-Wednesday

    New era in sight for growing Noosa Open Studios

    New era in sight for growing Noosa Open Studios

    News Noosa Open Studios is looking for a new president

    Looking to preserve our Noosa quality of living

    Looking to preserve our Noosa quality of living

    News Graduate planner is wary of over-development

    Local Partners