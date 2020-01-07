Young couple dies trapped in flooded apartment lift

In a nightmarish tragedy young couple Dean Shoshani and Stav Harari drowned after spending their last moments trapped in an apartment lift filling with water.

Dean Shoshani and Stav Harari, both aged 25, frantically cried for help as the lift in their Tel Aviv apartment building flooded and the waters rose engulfing them.

In scenes reminiscent of a Houdini trick gone wrong, the rising waters from recent heavy rain began to pour into the lift in which the Israeli couple was stuck due to an electrical fault.

The fatal incident began in the suburb of Hatikiva in the Israeli capital which was flooding after downpours.

The pair had entered the lift to go down to the building's car park when it suddenly stopped.

Rain flooding the parking level began to leak into the lift, slowly rising as the couple were heard crying for help.

A neighbour heard them banging on the inside of the left door and called emergency services, but it was several hours before anyone arrived.

Officers then had to call for scuba diving equipment to rescue the victims, after sawing through the roof of the lift to reach them.

Ms Harari was found in a critical condition suffering from hypothermia and taken to Tel Aviv's Sourasky Medical Centre where doctors were unable to revive her.

Mr Shoshani was revived at the scene but later died in hospital.

Neighbours told Israeli media that emergency services took too long to answer calls, one saying she only reached a responder on the third attempt.

Scuba divers had to cut through the left roof to rescue the couple, but they died. Picture: CEN/australscope