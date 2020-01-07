Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
In a nightmarish tragedy young couple Dean Shoshani and Stav Harari drowned after spending their last moments trapped in an apartment lift filling with water.
In a nightmarish tragedy young couple Dean Shoshani and Stav Harari drowned after spending their last moments trapped in an apartment lift filling with water.
News

Young couple dies trapped in flooded apartment lift

by Candace Sutton
7th Jan 2020 7:03 PM

In a nightmarish tragedy a young couple has died after spending their last moments in an apartment lift which filled with water.

Dean Shoshani and Stav Harari, both aged 25, frantically cried for help as the lift in their Tel Aviv apartment building flooded and the waters rose engulfing them.

In scenes reminiscent of a Houdini trick gone wrong, the rising waters from recent heavy rain began to pour into the lift in which the Israeli couple was stuck due to an electrical fault.

The fatal incident began in the suburb of Hatikiva in the Israeli capital which was flooding after downpours.

The pair had entered the lift to go down to the building's car park when it suddenly stopped.

Dean Shoshani and Stav Harari, both 25, died after being trapped in an apartment lift filling with rising waters. Picture: CEN/australscope
Dean Shoshani and Stav Harari, both 25, died after being trapped in an apartment lift filling with rising waters. Picture: CEN/australscope

Rain flooding the parking level began to leak into the lift, slowly rising as the couple were heard crying for help.

A neighbour heard them banging on the inside of the left door and called emergency services, but it was several hours before anyone arrived.

Officers then had to call for scuba diving equipment to rescue the victims, after sawing through the roof of the lift to reach them.

Ms Harari was found in a critical condition suffering from hypothermia and taken to Tel Aviv's Sourasky Medical Centre where doctors were unable to revive her.

Mr Shoshani was revived at the scene but later died in hospital.

Neighbours told Israeli media that emergency services took too long to answer calls, one saying she only reached a responder on the third attempt.

Neighbours heard frantic calls from Stav Harari (above) and her partner, but it took hours for help to come.
Neighbours heard frantic calls from Stav Harari (above) and her partner, but it took hours for help to come.

candace.sutton@news.com.au

Scuba divers had to cut through the left roof to rescue the couple, but they died. Picture: CEN/australscope
Scuba divers had to cut through the left roof to rescue the couple, but they died. Picture: CEN/australscope
The freak tragedy in which Dean Shoshani (above) drowned with his partner Stav Harari happened after flooding and an electrical fault.
The freak tragedy in which Dean Shoshani (above) drowned with his partner Stav Harari happened after flooding and an electrical fault.
dean shoshani drowning editors picks stav harari

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Barleyshakes to kick off eastern tour

        premium_icon Barleyshakes to kick off eastern tour

        News Fresh off the back of Woodford Folk Festival, this Irish-inspired band are set to have the audience on their feet this weekend.

        Autistic volunteer grabs life with both hands

        premium_icon Autistic volunteer grabs life with both hands

        News ‘They need me all the time because I am the strongest person here.’

        Candidate, Mayor bulldoze opposing road claims

        premium_icon Candidate, Mayor bulldoze opposing road claims

        News Road funding stoush digs deeper as candidate attacks council

        How Noosa can help towards bushfire disaster

        How Noosa can help towards bushfire disaster

        News As parts of Australia continue to burn, here are some of the best ways you can...