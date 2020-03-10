Young couple swear to revolutionise beachside buying

COOLUM: Ashleigh Ebneter and Clinton Eastell have started their own real estate business Eastell and Co.

A COOLUM couple is hoping to revolutionise real estate by providing a fresh new take on the industry.

Clinton Eastell and Ashleigh Ebneter launched Eastell and Co last week and have kickstarted their business with 21 listings.

Mr Eastell, who has six years of experience, said he had a passion for the 4573 postcode.

"Coolum is not appreciated for what it is, I think it has been under-utilised, … where else can you buy this close to the beach that isn't Noosa or in the rat race of Maroochydore?" he said.

He said the pair have a different focus to most real estate agencies and were prepared to go above and beyond for their clients.

"There is a disconnect between professional and personal and I'm a big believer that you can stay professional but still be very personable and that's an ethos with our business," he said.

"We are looking at creating another level of professionalism … you have to work around clients.

"You can't say to a client, 'We have a contract, would you like to come in and sign it?'. You should be saying, 'Hey, you finish at 5, get home, settle in and would you like me to come over about 7.30 and we can sign it then?'."

Mr Eastell, whose dream has been to create his own brand, said his passion for people underpinned the business's values.

"I love the industry because I love property but … it's about people and their goals," he said.

"I'm a goal-driven person, I love to see what people want to achieve whether that be buying, building or selling two or three times to get their dream home.

"They are on a journey and for me to have a small part in that journey is a big privilege."

Using social media and other technologies Mr Eastell said the business would be efficient and knowledgeable with a young energy.