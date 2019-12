Paramedics were called to South Mackay after a young driver collided with a rubbish truck. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Paramedics were called to South Mackay after a young driver collided with a rubbish truck. Picture: Dylan Robinson

PARAMEDICS have treated a young driver after the car they were travelling in collided with the rear of a rubbish truck.

QAS was called to Paradise Street at 9.43am and transported one patient to the Mackay Base Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said the car's airbags were activated during the incident.

It is understood the incident was not impacting traffic.