Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
EMU FARMER: The defendant was made to pay $200 plus restitution for the stolen item.
EMU FARMER: The defendant was made to pay $200 plus restitution for the stolen item.
News

Young emu farmer in court over fowl play

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
24th Feb 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG emu farmer has had a hole pecked in his wallet following his decision to steal from the Laidley Mitre 10.

The theft took place in January, when 22-year-old Nicholas Flick made his way into the store, taking a tube of Threadlocker from its packaging and pocketing it.

He was unaware his daring theft had been caught on CCTV, which was promptly shared with police.

Flick faced the Gatton Magistrate's Court charged with the theft of the $14.50 item, where he didn't offer any excuse to justify his crime.

Magistrate Kaye Ryan noted that Flick was currently employed as an emu farmer, and should have been able to afford the low-cost item.

"It's silly, dishonest even," she said.

"I don't know what you were doing with this stuff, but you can't just take it."

Given he didn't have any prior criminal history, he was only fined $250, and ordered to compensate the cost of the stolen item.

A conviction was not recorded.

gatton magistrates court magistrate kay ryan mitre 10 nicholas flick
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Parking shake up after sand slip

        Parking shake up after sand slip

        News Noosa Council carries out hill slip repairs creating parking restrictions.

        Pirates optimistic for big season despite trial loss

        premium_icon Pirates optimistic for big season despite trial loss

        News They may have lost both trial games at home to Nambour on the weekend, but the...

        Reaction to Noosa Plan divides mayor and councillor

        premium_icon Reaction to Noosa Plan divides mayor and councillor

        News New Noosa Plan the subject of local dispute between council reps.

        Woman rushed to hospital after snake bite

        premium_icon Woman rushed to hospital after snake bite

        News Paramedics meet woman at barge, take her to hospital after bite