Young entrepreneur's start-up could revolutionise travel

Amber Macpherson | 9th Jun 2017 7:00 AM
BIG PLANS: Traveloris founder Daniel Blickling on holidays.
BIG PLANS: Traveloris founder Daniel Blickling on holidays.

DANIEL Blickling left a cushy corporate job to launch a start-up website, and he's already caught the eye of major companies in the travel industry.

The young Castaways Beach entrepreneur developed Traveloris, a free website that he said takes the stress and confusion out of planning your next holiday.

Daniel said the idea came to him after going on a New York holiday with a friend who was a "hard-core planner”.

"She completely planned out this trip, and it was one of the best holidays I'd ever been on,” Daniel said.

"I left with a really satisfied feeling that I'd really discovered this city. I thought, how can I plan trips without having to go through this tedious process of researching everything, figuring out where things are?”

Daniel Blickling has given up his London corporate job for a lifestyle change on the Sunshine Coast.
Daniel Blickling has given up his London corporate job for a lifestyle change on the Sunshine Coast.

Daniel said he sat on this seed of an idea for a couple of years before quitting his job at British Airways in London and moving back to Australia.

"I decided it was the best time for me to take a risk, so I quit my job, moved back to Australia, and I'm focusing purely on Traveloris,” he said.

"It's been one of the biggest lessons I've ever learnt. For about six months straight, I was getting to work (at British Airways) and I was thinking, 'I'm fine'.

"Then I thought, 'you know what, fine doesn't cut it, it's not good enough'. I could continue being fine if I stay in this job, but I didn't want that. I wanted my own company.

"I was just so much more interested in it and having a direct impact on the travel industry. I don't want to look back and think, I could have done it.”

Traveloris works by taking all the information about the top attractions in a destination and presents them to the user in a short list.

The website displays opening and closing hours, prices, average time to spend there and even transport options between attractions.

Users drag and drop their picks to build an itinerary, with locations plotted on a map.

Daniel said his website only selects the best attractions and 'hidden gems' to ensure users make the most of their short stay.

"Most of these travel companies, like TripAdvisor, they still require you to do the research, and then they require you to plan what you want to do,” Daniel said.

"I'm saying I've done the research for you, you simply choose what you want to see, and then we've given you a platform that allows you to really quickly plan your trip.

"You no longer need to go to google maps afterwards. You no longer need to figure out what are the opening, closing times. It's all in one place.

"Traveloris says what are the 15 must sees, what are three or four hidden gems? And presents them to you.”

Daniel Blickling has launched Traveloris, a free website that could revolutionise the travel industry.
Daniel Blickling has launched Traveloris, a free website that could revolutionise the travel industry.

Daniel said people that would benefit the most from Traveloris are the everyday, working travellers that don't have the luxury of weeks or months to get lost in an area.

"Travel bloggers have the luxury of having five or six months in one location - but this isn't meant for people like that.

"My website is aimed for people who are working, looking for a city break or a week in a city.”

Daniel is now working with a number of travel companies that he said can see the potential in his start-up.

"I've partnered with Booking.com, Skyscanner, Klook... I've got about 20 really big partners in this now.

"Just about all of them have come back and said 'I like the idea, this has potential'.”

Visit traveloris.com.

Topics:  castaways beach noosa tourism travel traveloris

