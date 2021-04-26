Young gun exodus: Dearden quits Broncos for NRL rival

Tom Dearden is the latest young gun to walk out on the Broncos with the Brisbane halfback agreeing to terms on a $1.1 million deal with Queensland rivals the Cowboys.

The Courier-Mail can reveal Dearden will quit the Broncos at season's end as North Queensland pull off a one-two recruitment punch following the signing of Sharks playmaker Chad Townsend last week.

The 20-year-old will ink a three-year deal to join the Cowboys until the end of 2024 with North Queensland expected to formally announce his signing on Monday.

Broncos teammates were aware of Dearden's decision on Sunday night.

The loss of Dearden is another kick in the guts for the Broncos, who were rocked last month by the shock departure of teenage fullback Reece Walsh, who made his NRL debut for the Warriors against Melbourne on Sunday.

The Dearden-Walsh twin departure comes just eight months after back-row weapon David Fifita stunned Brisbane by sensationally defecting to the Titans.

Broncos coach Kevin Walters has consistently said he wanted to keep Dearden but Brisbane's recruitment-and-retention committee have yet to table an offer - two months after the rookie first held talks with the Cowboys in Townsville.

The Cowboys upped the ante last week, tabling a three-year deal worth around $350,000 a season as part of their strategic plan for Dearden to partner new recruit Chad Townsend at the scrumbase from next season.

Dearden's initial preference was to stay at the Broncos but he cannot show loyalty without a contract to sign and began to wonder whether Brisbane held him in the same esteem as the Cowboys.

Ultimately, North Queensland's offer was too good to refuse.

New Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy will take office this Saturday and he should be alarmed at Brisbane losing a halfback rated by Cowboys legend Johnathan Thurston as a 10-year NRL playmaker.

Tom Dearden is considered a hot talent. Picture: Liam Kidston

Dearden's management were hoping to receive an offer from the Broncos after Friday's 46-6 loss to the Eels, but the silence has been deafening, convincing the 22-game rookie to embark on a fresh chapter with the Cowboys next season.

Cowboys officials were tight-lipped on Sunday but speaking to News Corp on Tuesday, football-operations boss Micheal Luck confirmed the club was keen on a Dearden-Townsend alliance.

"I know it's a big decision for Tom so we will give him time and space," Luck said.

"He has done a great job coming through the ranks during a trying period for the Broncos.

"We know he is a wonderfully loyal kid, he has come through the system at the Broncos and if he leaves it's a big decision for him, so we're not putting any deadlines on him.

"He has shown some things we like, so we would love for him to be here learning from Chad Townsend."

There is a view Dearden's stocks have plummeted in the past 12 months during Brisbane's wider capitulation as a club.

While the jury is out on whether Dearden can dominate in the NRL, Brisbane chiefs regarded him so highly two years ago they chose the former Australian Schoolboy over Sam Walker, who has since debuted at the Sydney Roosters.

Not only will Dearden receive mentoring from Townsend in Townsville, the Cowboys will also offer the service of club legend Thurston, who first worked with the Broncos greenhorn at a Queensland junior academy camp four years ago.

Just two days ago, Broncos coach Walters was adamant Dearden would not walk out on Red Hill.

"We don't anticipate losing Tom," he said before the Eels clash.

"He has been a good player for us in our systems and he's still learning the game but we see little bits of improvement in Tom each week."

