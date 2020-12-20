Young heart attack victim suffers another major health blow

Kirk Shearer and Hilary Clear in much better times.

For Noosa’s Hilary Clear, the best possible Christmas present would be for the love of her life Kirk Shearer to be healed as he battles a new health crisis out of left field.

The couple’s world was rocked when Mr Shearer, a fit surfer, had a massive heart attack three months ago aged just 38.

Now he has been diagnosed with an unrelated cystic lesion on his brain the size of a large lime.

Mr Shearer had been battling to regain the boundless energy he once had in spades working his thriving mobile dog grooming business.

“He was slowly getting back to his new normal,” Ms Clear said.

Dog groomer Kirk Shearer earlier this year at home with Buttons.

On Tuesday he was rushed back to Sunshine Coast University Hospital to have an MRI brain scan.

“He was just really weak and dizzy, nauseous with blurred vision and really, really bad headaches,” Ms Clear said.

On Friday the hospital tests revealed the cyst, which if left untreated can cause damage to the brain.

“They’re two completely separate things, what are the chances of having a heart attack and then finding out you’ve got this thing in your brain?” Ms Clear said.

“They’re keeping an eye on this, it’s at the back of his head.”

The last place Mr Shearer wanted to spend the lead up to Christmas was in hospital but the doctors have given him an early present with permission to head home with his partner to their doting dog Buttons.

“He really wanted to come home,” Ms Clear said.

“I said ‘I can look after him if you can just talk me through all the medications, and what has to happen’.

“I want to do it because I want him here,” Ms Clear said.

She said Buttons had been running all over the house looking for her favourite groomer.

“She was so excited when she saw him, she was so lovely,” Ms Clear said.

An exhausted Ms Clear is grateful for the community’s support as she devotes all her priorities to seeing her partner on the mend.

“I’d just like to thank my friends who drove me up every single day, Jody and Andrew Gaul,” she said.

Mr Shearer has to return to SCUH for more treatment next week but is planning to make the most of his Christmas surrounded by puppy love and his most cherished gift, his devoted trainee domestic nurse.