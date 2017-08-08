Young Jamison is rising to the top

GOALS: Jamison Kehl, 16, is looking forward to what the future holds after finishing her mentor program with Big Sky Girls and releasing a new single.

NOOSA folk, take note of the name Jamison Kehl - it's looking like the teenage singer-songwriter is on her way to stardom.

This year alone, the 16-year-old has had an original song hit the charts on Triple J Unearthed, released a studio-recorded single and performed at an iconic Brisbane venue.

"Genuinely what I want is for people to understand and connect to my music on their own level,” Jamison said.

Jamison, a Noosa District State High School Year 11 student, spent the first half of 2017 taking part in Big Sky Girls, a musical mentorship program.

She was one of 10 girls selected from regional Queensland to work with an established female artist to help kickstart her career in music.

Jamison said the knowledge and experience the program gave her was invaluable.

"Music is really a 'where do I start?' kind of industry,” she said.

"Knowing where I am now and hopefully where I can end up to be, it seems so much closer now than it was before, because of all the people that have helped me and given me the advice.”

Over the course of 10 weeks, Jamison said she wrote eight songs, but it was the song that took her out of her comfort zone that she decided was her best work.

Limerence by Jamison Kehl.

"Limerence was the single I decided to record and release through Big Sky Girls,” she said.

"I kind of knew that would be the one I'd release in the end because I loved it so much and I knew others would too.

"That song was set as a challenge by my mentor.

"I found the more I thought about it (song writing), I struggled more.

"Roz (Pappalardo) said to just write about something you're passionate about, that others can relate to.

"I decided to reach out of my comfort zone - I wanted to see if I could do that kind of rocky, feisty side of me.

"I recorded it, went down to Brissy and saw all the girls again, and the next day I had a big showcase performance at the Powerhouse.”

Jamison's first song The Meadow is currently sitting at number 10 on the Triple J Unearthed roots charts.

Limerence is available on iTunes, soundcloud, Google Play and Triple J Unearthed.