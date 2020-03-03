Young Jez helping save the day in so many ways

ON DUTY: Jez Harris with his dad Troy with the Boreen Point Rural Fire Brigade truck.

ON DUTY: Jez Harris with his dad Troy with the Boreen Point Rural Fire Brigade truck.

MILLENNIALS are often said to want instant gratification and advancement without putting in the hard work.

However 18-year-old Jez Harris, of Cootharaba, blows that stereotype away with a whirlwind of community service that would make heads spin among many of the older generations.

That includes serving alongside dad Troy as a volunteer with the Boreen Point Rural Fire Brigade, where late last year he turned out for the worst bushfire season most people had experienced.

“I’ve been in the brigade for about two years now,” Jez said.

“My dad said, ‘You’re 16 now, do you want to join the fire brigade?’ and I said, ‘Sure, that would be awesome’.

“There were some horrifying stuff (during the fires), the whole of Cootharaba went up.”

He said the pay-off for all his call-outs was “seeing the smiles on people’s faces when we save their homes”.

“That’s what makes me happy,” he said.

That dedication to duty alone might have been enough to see him chosen as a finalist in the 7 News Young Achievers Award Queensland, to be announced at Royal on the Park in Brisbane on May 8.

He is nominated in the ­LGIAsuper Community Volunteer Award section.

Jez was nominated by cadet co-ordinator Susan Below, of the Cooroora PCYC Emergency Services Cadet Unit, who ­revealed his amazing commitment to serving others.

“Jez has been an emergency services cadet for five years and during this time he has volunteered at such duties as Clean Up Australia Day, Noosa Triathlon, King of the Mountain in Pomona, as well as completing units of competence from the Certificate II in Public Safety (SES),” she said.

Ms Below said Jez worked two jobs while being a full-time student last year at Noosa District High School and was funding his own flying lessons as he worked towards his dream of being a pilot.

Jez said at times he worked three jobs – on the checkout at Pomoma IGA, at Boardwalk Boat Hire and Pelican Boat Hire as required.

He’s determined to pay his own way when it comes to earning his flying wings

Ms Below said Jez had developed into a leader and could be relied on to help train younger cadets and was “always helpful and respectful”.

He provided water and fruit to Noosa Runaway marathon- finishing athletes to help their recovery and wrapped Christmas presents for charity at the Noosa Civic shopping centre.

“At a recent search for a missing toddler, Jez’s land search training, which is a recognised State Emergency Services qualification, meant he was one of the most qualified fireys in the search,” Ms Below said.

“When Jez started at cadets he was a small, quiet boy who lacked confidence in himself.”

Last year his father was diagnosed with a brain tumour and Jez helped fundraise for a lifesaving operation and gave emotional support to his mother, father and younger brother.

“We did raise the money, we did get the operation and he’s all good now,” Jez said.

“My mum did a massive garage sale of everything we could get together and the cadets actually came along and helped – we sold everything.”

Troy, who has just had the all-clear after his one-year medical check-up, could not be prouder as he steers his 16-year-old son Zade into the fire service as well.

“They’ve both been with emergency cadets for many years now and been through the leader programs,” Troy said.

“It’s very good. You try to bring your kids up as best as you can.

“(Jez) puts in a big effort, I must say that. With all the fires happening around the area, he was very busy with them and looking out for the community.”

The final word goes to Ms Below: “Jez is always stoic in the face of adversity, polite and respectful to all and always looks to help out those around him, all without complaint and with kindness, calmness and empathy.”