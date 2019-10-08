Young life saver’s skills tested in first aid emergency

WELL DONE: Noosa Heads SRC life savers Joey Glassock and Kaiya Walsh put their first aid training to the test when they assisted a man with a suspected spinal injury after flagged hours.

AN afternoon at board training soon tuned to a real life first aid emergency for two of Noosa’s young surf life savers.

Joey Glassock and Kaiya Walsh, both 13, were washing their boards near Noosa Surf Life Saving clubhouse after flagged hours when a patient presented himself with a suspected spinal injury.

The SRC’s quickly put their training to the test, a result president Ross Fisher was very proud of.

“They settled him in the first aid room and immobilised him,” Mr Fisher said.

“They called an ambulance and he was admitted to hospital.”

Mr Fisher said the patient returned to the beach with a clean bill of health the following day to show his thanks.

“The next day he returned to thank the two young members and the club.”

“It was a classic spinal situation where what assistance is received ASAP can be the difference. Can be very scary.”

“They did an outstanding job and (it’s) a compliment to their training.”