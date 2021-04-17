Young lifesavers thrown into deep end at car crash

A group of young life savers have been thrown into the deep end with a series of mock emergency situations to test their first aid skills on and off the beach.

The 23 participants, aged 15 to 17, travelled from the Gold Coast and as far north as Cairns to take part in a week-long development camp at

Currimundi recreation centre from April 12 to 18.

During the week the young lifesavers had to work together to treat a range of injuries varying from minor cuts to amputations and cardiac arrests in their first aid training and hands-on scenarios.

In a mock scenario on Friday morning the teenagers were tasked with being the first responders at a serious car and pedestrian accident, involving five people with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.

Camp manager and Townsville surf lifesaver Zoe Breitkreutz said the five patients had special effects makeup and props such as blood, fake bones and bruising to make the scenario as realistic as possible.

She said Clayton's Towing had also donated a wrecked car to set the scene.

While being assessed by their leaders, the young lifesavers practised first aid, triage, CPR and communicating with paramedics and each other to bring the situation under control.

The young lifesavers had to treat "crash victim" Daniel Dwyer for life threatening injuries following the simulated car accident on Friday as part of their first aid training.

Another camp manager and Marcoola lifesaver Riley Palmer said the training and mock scenarios would teach the young lifesavers about triage, scene and resource management, communication.

"It's about trying to make sure that while they're prepared for the beach as lifesavers, they're also prepared for the outside world and what they may come across," he said.

"We've got a very good scenario for them, it's a car accident scenario, so something they may not rock up to on the beach but I'll think they'll do well.

"We've built them up over the five days, from small scenarios with one or two patients to now they're doing multi-casualty scenarios.

"I think the skills they've learned about resource management, where equipment should go, where people should go to assist the patients that need them will help."

Aleeshia Chick and Courtney Taylor and (back) Hayden Scullion were "crash victims" in Friday's mock scenario who “suffered” minor to severe injuries.

Participant Maeka Free from Southport SLSC said the scenarios were an opportunity to practice the first aid skills they had learned.

She said they would be able to transfer the skills from roles as surf lifesavers to any situation they may come across off the beach.

"It's so realistic so I think we'll have a better understanding and be experienced when it's in real life," she said.

The young surf lifesavers jumped into action when they were surprised with the mock scenario of a car crash with multiple casualties.

Participants who successfully complete the training week will gain qualifications including First Aid Certificate and Advanced Resuscitation Certificate.

They will also undertake Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) training and some will gain their IRB crew or driver qualification.

Surf Life Saving Queensland membership training manger Belinda Doman said these were all important skills they would be able to apply while patrolling their home beaches.

"These participants are the future of surf lifesaving so it is great to be able to bring them together to learn new skills that they can take back to their club to help keep beachgoers safe," she said.

"They are also being provided an insight into the different areas in lifesaving they can get involved with as they get older, including helicopters, jet skis and drones.

"It is hoped that opportunities like this will ensure they continue to be engaged with surf lifesaving for many years to come."