Young Lions show their talent in finals shoot outs

GRAND final day at Maroochydore saw five Noosa Lions sides enter the championship round. First up in the morning was the undefeated Under 14 Div 1 side.

The opening minutes saw a real tussle between the Lions and their Caloundra opponents.

However, once Harley Mita found the back of the net, the team clicked into the form. It wasn't too long before Soloman Falzon scored a second. Cool, calm and collected Josh Whisker wasn't letting anything past him at the back. Nathan Weckert was causing havoc up front and was rewarded with the third and final goal to seal the Championship: Noosa 3-1. The Under 13 div 2 boys were next coming up against a Kawana side that had beaten them in the preliminary final.

It was an epic battle with neither side being able to take the advantage. Noosa winger Spencer Charles was the hardest working on the field, with fellow forward Eric Hall-Smith threatening in attack. At the end of regular time neither side had bothered the scoreboard. While midfielder Ben Mcallister did his best to craft a win during extra time, it was the defensive line of both teams that won the day. After an arduous battle Noosa claimed the tile in a penalty shoot out. Their U13 division one counterparts were next on Field 3 up against a fancied Buderim side.

Angus McKenzie was the youngest of three brothers lining up for the Lions in a grand final. Mum sitting between the two fields as brother Liam (U17/1) played on Field 1 and Dylan later in Premier Reserves. Captain Brae Parkinson was in good form, but it was his brother Declan who took a free kick that curled into the top right of the net from about 30 metres out. Noosa prevailed 1-0.

Captain Maddison Bebbington led the only Noosa girls team to make the grand final in a game that could have gone either way. Despite being first to score and creating some real opportunities the U15 girls could not break the 1-1 deadlock after extra time.

Noosa were unlucky to go down in the penalty shoot-out. The U17-1 boys weathered a blistering opening 15 minutes from their Caloundra opponents, but then were first to strike. They were a whisker away from getting a second when an Isaac Metherell free kick swung around the wall and rebounded off the top rail of the goal. Unfortunately, Caloundra came home stronger and scored three in the second half.

Brian Stockwell