Young LNP’s Coast boss ousted over ‘racist’ scandal

THE Gold Coast boss of the Young Liberal National Party has been ousted over a "racist" video scandal that has rocked the top echelon of the state conservatives.

The Gold Coast Bulletin yesterday obtained videos of party members making "casually racist" remarks about indigenous Australians at Schoolies last month and calling Chinese people "chikedy chongs".

LNP volunteer Jake Scott with Young LNP Gold Coast chair Barclay McGain

Young LNP Gold Coast chair Barclay McGain was one of three LNP members suspended late yesterday.

The scandal went right to the top of state politics with Labor Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk slamming Opposition leader Deb Frecklington's refusal to come down hard on the comments, which featured on international news sites yesterday.

On six occasions at a press conference, Ms Frecklington would only say the behaviour was "inappropriate and the party is taking action".

The video has gone viral on social media.

A disgusted Premier demanded Ms Frecklington and the LNP apologise.

"It must be condemned, the video itself must be condemned and actions should be taken against the people who did it," she said.

State Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch, the first indigenous woman elected to State Parliament, yesterday demanded Ms Frecklington call out "racist elements" within the LNP.

"These kinds of views should not be allowed to simmer within any organisation. Swift action needs to be taken," she said in a statement. "It's disturbing on many levels."

The first video, filmed during Schoolies, was posted to the Young LNP's own Facebook page late on Monday afternoon, but was deleted within three hours.

It shows Mr McGain asking Redcliffe-based party volunteer Jake Scott his thoughts on the Australian flag and anthem.

Young LNP volunteer Jake Scott with former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

"Not too much to say about it," Mr Scott says.

"Personally, I am fed up with having all these sports stars stand out on our stages and not sing the national anthem. They are putting our Australian jumper on, they are going to sing the national anthem.

Mr Scott said: "We got to stop celebrating a culture that couldn't even invent the bloody wheel for God sake. We have got to start enjoying and living the western culture."

Mr McGain declined to comment when approached by the Bulletin yesterday.

"Nothing to say about it, thanks," he said.

Mr McGain appeared in a video in which he made remarks about Chinese people while visiting the Great Wall of China.

The second video shows Mr McGain impersonating US President Donald Trump while visiting the Great Wall of China in January 2018.

"I promise I won't grab them by the pussy," he says.

"We're going to build the greatest wall, it is going to be to keep out the Mexicans, not the Mongolians, or the chikedy chongs, not Genghis Khan bing bong, bing bong."

The video, posted on the Trump Talks YouTube Channel, has been watched 327 times.

The account's description says "Barclay McGain bringing the president's thoughts to us. China, minorities. Let's make America great again."

Mr McGain's behaviour even forced the Robina Lions Club to distance itself from him last night. A message of support Mr McGain posted on the club's Facebook page three years ago came under attack from members of the public following yesterday revelations.

In a short statement yesterday, the LNP read: "The post was removed and the members involved will be subject to the LNP's internal disciplinary process. All LNP members are expected to uphold the values of the party at all times.

Mr McGain was suspended by the LNP yesterday.

"The Liberal National Party, as well as its predecessor parties, have proudly embraced the history and culture of indigenous Australians, and advanced more than any other party indigenous representation in the Australian Parliament."

Asked to comment after the Schoolies video aired, leading Gold Coast indigenous figure Rory O'Connor said the video was "out of touch".

However, he said he did not want the people involved "victimised".

"Young LNP made a big mistake and I think they'll realise that when they get older," said Mr O'Connor, the director at the Yugambeh Museum.

"This person is young and they probably need to learn more about the history of their space so they can live, probably, a more profitable life.

"Aboriginal people and non-Aboriginal people share the same history."