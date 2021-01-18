Young man arrested after bike sinks into canal

A suspected motorbike thief has come unstuck after he attempted to flee police by riding off a jetty at Noosa on Monday morning. Picture: Contributed

A man has come unstuck after he rode off a jetty and into a canal at Noosa on Monday morning after police wanted to talk to him.

Bystanders helped police to “cordon off” the man who was unable to swim while holding onto the rapidly sinking bike.

The man was described as young and missing his teeth.

A Queensland Police Service media spokesman confirmed a man had been arrested off Laguna Dr, Noosa Heads, after they were called about 9.45am.

A witness told the Sunshine Coast Daily the man had “jumped” off a jetty with the bike.

“He decided to jump off the jetty with the bike, he had to let it go and it obviously sunk to the bottom of the canal,” he said.

“He was yelling out that he couldn’t swim and was treading water.

“When he came to shore we helped cordon him off.

“It was a bit eventful, not quite a citizen’s arrest, an attempted one at least.

“It’s definitely not a normal way to start a Monday.”

The police spokesman said investigations were ongoing and they were called following a report of a stolen bike.

“He was taken into custody and investigations are continuing,” the spokesman said.

“The man has been described as having no teeth.”

Queensland police statistics show there have been more the 120 reported cases of vehicle theft in the Noosa Heads district in the past 12 months.