Police officer kicked in face twice in alleged attack

A young man allegedly violently assaulted a female police officer, kicking her in the face twice, in a Saturday night brawl in Mackay. Picture: Alix Sweeney

POLICE allege a young man violently assaulted a female police officer, kicking her in the face twice, in a Saturday night brawl in Mackay.

After arresting another person, police officers began to talk to the 19-year-old Glenella man at 2.05am on Victoria St.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said the man reacted violently and tried to punch a police officer.

While trying to arrest and restrain the man, a male and female police officer fell on the ground, Snr Const Smith said.

While on the ground, the man allegedly kicked the female police officer in the face at least twice and caused damage to a body worn camera unit.

Reinforcements were brought in to restrain the teen.

The man was charged with seriously assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm, assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer and committing wilful and unlawful damage to police property.

He will appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on February 3 to have the matters heard.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, by phoning 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2000024431