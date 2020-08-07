Menu
A young man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a horror Gympie region crash overnight. FILE PHOTO Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Young man critical after car slams into pole at Imbil

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
7th Aug 2020 7:20 AM
A YOUNG man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after his car struck a power pole at Imbil last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service reports indicate paramedics received a call to the incident on Yabba Creek Rd at 7.45pm.

"A male patient in his 20s was airlifted in a critical condition to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with head and chest injuries," a QAS media source said.

"A second male teenager was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition."

