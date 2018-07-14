Menu
The young passenger died at the scene of the impact.
The young passenger died at the scene of the impact.
Young man dies in hinterland crash overnight

Rae Wilson
by
14th Jul 2018 3:19 AM

FORENSIC Crash Unit officers are investigating a single vehicle crash at Witta overnight.

A police statement said the car was travelling west on Maleny-Kenilworth Road when the driver has lost control of the vehicle and it has crashed into some trees about 8.40pm.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 22-year-old local man, died at the scene.

The Nambour driver of the car received minor injuries. The 39-year-old was taken to hospital but not admitted. 

Investigations are continuing.

