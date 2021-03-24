Menu
David Enkelmann looked directly at police before speeding off from a Noosa Heads car park. Picture: Social media.
Crime

Young man puts pedal to metal in panicked drive off

Laura Pettigrew
24th Mar 2021 9:30 AM
A split-second decision to dodge a police car and drive off at speed proved costly for a Coast man who was fined nearly $7000.

David Enkelmann was faced with a 50-day prison sentence or $6672.50 fine after he sped away from police in Noosa on February 14.

Police prosecutor Alison Johnstone told Noosa Magistrates Court Enkelmann turned and looked at police, who pulled up beside his car, before he reversed from a Noosa car park.

Sergeant Johnstone said police moved towards the front of Enkelmann’s car and turned on their warning lights before the 25-year-old took off on Noosa Parade.

She said there was a number of people in the car.

Police did not pursue the Doonan resident, who was driving at “excessive speed”.

Enkelmann later told police he thought he may have been over the limit and panicked.

He told the court he was remorseful for his actions.

“I apologise for my actions,” he said.

“It was never my intention to act the way I did.

“I just panicked and I know I did the wrong thing so I’m prepared to accept the consequences.”

Enkelmann said it would be difficult to keep his job without a licence.

Magistrate Christopher Callaghan fined Enkelmann $6672.50.

He was disqualified from driving for two years.

No conviction was recorded.

