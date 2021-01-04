Menu
Police are investigating a stabbing at Landsborough. Photo: File
Crime

Young man stabbed ‘repeatedly’ in group attack

Eden Boyd
4th Jan 2021 5:20 AM
A young man was rushed to hospital on Sunday night after he was stabbed multiple times during a confrontation on a suburban Coast street.

Initial investigations suggest a 22-year-old local man was walking along Tiverton Pl in Landsborough about 9pm when he was confronted by a group of people.

Police say the group was known to the young man and they arrived in a 2004 Holden Commodore.

An altercation followed, which led to him being stabbed "repeatedly".

Police say the group then fled the scene in the vehicle and the young man returned to his home where he rang triple-0.

He was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said investigations were ongoing and no charges had been laid.

Anyone with vision or further information about the incident is urged to contact police.

Contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day here or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, here 24 hours per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2100019908 within the online suspicious activity form.

