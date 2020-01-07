Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Young mum shares explicit pics of friend online

by Greg Stolz
7th Jan 2020 11:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG mother of five has been sentenced to 200 hours' community service for distributing sexually explicit images of a friend on Facebook.

Temika Gow, 22, pleaded guilty in Southport Magistrates Court to distributing intimate images.

The court was told Gow had access to the victim's Facebook account which had sexually explicit photos and videos the woman had sent to her ex-boyfriend.

Gow sent the images to the victim's family and others and posted them to a chat group called "Jess The Big Fat Swamp Arse".

Gow had admitted to downloading the images because the victim had lied to her, the court was told.

Temika Gow, 22, pleaded guilty in Southport Magistrates Court to distributing intimate images.
Temika Gow, 22, pleaded guilty in Southport Magistrates Court to distributing intimate images.

The prosecutor described Gow's actions as "deplorable" and said they had caused the victim "incredible distress".

Magistrate Kerry Magee said Gow had shown "no remorse but rather jubilation" after boasting to the victim: "Your shit's been leaked."

Ms Magee asked Gow how she would feel if explicit images of her had been posted on the internet.

"Exactly how she (the victim) feels," a contrite Gow responded.

Ms Magee sentenced Gow to 200 hours community service but did not record a conviction.

Her lawyer earlier told the court that Gow, who had five children aged 6 months to six years, hoped to become a paramedic.

editors picks facebook sexually explicit images social media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cooloola fire continues to burn

        premium_icon Cooloola fire continues to burn

        News Campers urged to stay vigilant as bushfire enters its fourth week

        Family circus fun to make Noosa laugh

        Family circus fun to make Noosa laugh

        News An internationally-known, one-man circus sensation is set to wow audiences in Noosa...

        Opposites still attract after 30 years of marriage

        premium_icon Opposites still attract after 30 years of marriage

        News ‘My husband gave me flowers for the first time ever.’

        Tour local beverage producers with new Noosa experience

        premium_icon Tour local beverage producers with new Noosa experience

        News Experience the true ‘spirit’ of Noosa with this new tour set to feature local...