Young Noosa football reps take inaugural cup trophy

NINE Noosa Lions' players represented the Sunshine Coast in the inaugural Queensland Community Cup in Mackay over the holidays.

Competing against regional teams from across Queensland, our five players in Under 13 team made it all the way to the final.

However, Jarvis Bennel, Harrison Plumb and Conor Savage went one better and took out the tournament in the U16 division.

Previous Noosa Premier Women's player and now emerging referee, Ellie Jones also featured in Mackay last week.

Ellie was assistant referee, running her first A-league level line in the Brisbane Roar pre-season match.

A long drive to Glasshouse didn't dampen the goal scoring enthusiasm of Noosa's Premier Men squad on Saturday.

Noosa's youngest player in the men's squad, 16-year-old Bailey Ratcliffe, got on the scoreboard in the third placed reserve grades 5-0 win over the 'top of the table'

He was joined by one of the older members of the squad Stuart Michael, together with Dylan Mackenzie and Corey Dodson with a pair.

While lacking the consistency of the last two years, the Ressies can head toward the finals in the knowledge that they have the fire power to beat all in the competition.

With five games to go, and only being four points away from top of the table, there would be no surprise if they found a way to make it three premierships in three years.

The tables were reversed in the top division with third placed Beegees trying to inflict Noosa's first loss of the season.

Despite some determined resistance, the home side had no answer for Noosa's attack. Making it 13 straight wins, Noosa came home with the three points and a 3-0 score line.

With five games left in the season, Noosa has already qualified for finals, 12 points clear of second place and 19 in advance of fourth.

After the match coach Kevin A'herne-Evans said he was delighted to come here and be very dominant in both grades.

"We were always confident and the coaching group and committee are extremely proud of the group of players we currently have representing our club.

"That confidence comes from both the ability within the squad and the pride they display in playing for each other.”