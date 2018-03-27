Young people get active

THERE'S nothing quite like navigating the Noosa River on a Saturday morning on a stand-up paddle board.

It's a pretty tough workout, requiring almost all muscles to be engaged while keeping your balance.

By the end of the hour-long class, you're spent, but filled with energy and happiness.

Stand-up paddle boarding with Kayak Noosa is just one of many classes available to women aged 18-24 through Noosa Council's Active Women program.

For $5 a session you can learn how to defend yourself with Brazilian jiu jitsu, test your flexibility with yoga, try boxing, lifting weights and pilates, and more.

Noosa Council is now running the same program for 13 to 17-year-olds for both males and females, with similar classes available to sign up for.

The Active Women's program was intended to run for 12 weeks from the end of February, but many classes have fewer than half of the spots filled.

The programs were offered after a statewide survey revealed the cohorts with some of the lowest participation rates in physical activities - mothers, women aged 18 to 24, and teens.

Noosa Council project officer Edwina Griffin said Noosa had no physical activity programs specifically tailored to teens.

"We designed the Active Teens program to include activities that young people surveyed last year told us they wanted to take part in,” she said. "The Queensland Government has provided council with a $16,500 Game On Queensland grant to create a program that fills the gap.”

To register for the Active Teens program, head to yoursay.noosa.qld.gov.au/get -out-there-teenagers for information on how to register.