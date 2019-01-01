Young performers shine in Mr Fox

THE talented youth of Noosa's Little Seed Theatre Company return to the stage with The Fantastic Mr Fox in four performances next week.

Roald Dahl's beloved, best-selling story follows the adventures of Mr Fox, who steals food from the horrible farmers Boggis, Bunce and Bean - one fat, one short, one lean.

These three crooks concoct a plan to dig Mr Fox out of his home, but they underestimate the fantastic Mr Fox and how far he'll go to save his family.

Mr Fox is played by Noosa District State School student Oscar Long, while Tia Liddell, currently studying at Sunshine Beach State High School, takes on the role of Mrs Fox.

"Little Seed is doing rich, full-length versions of plays and musicals that challenge our young performers and delight audiences,” said Little Seed artistic director Johanna Wallace.

The play, adapted for the stage by David Wood, will be staged at the historical School of Arts building Eumundi, which has been recently revamped to attract new audiences.

"We are so excited to be taking quality performances to the Hinterland,” Johanna said.

The cast of talented actors are complemented by an orchestra of young musicians who have created an original 'soundscape' that supports the action on stage.

A wildly extravagant affair, with a cast ranging from 9 to 17 years old, The Fantastic Mr Fox is a show for the whole family, playing at the Eumundi School of Arts on January 10 and 11.

Buy tickets online at www.little-seed.com.au.