Young rich lister invests in Noosa

THE SUNSHINE Coast's richest young man is a fitness mogul worth $47 million who paid $4,975,000 for a Sunshine Beach home in July.

Jetts founder Brendon Levenson has officially cracked the country's top 50, coming in at 47th in this year's Australian Financial Review Young Rich List.

The 37-year-old has climbed the ladder, moving from 59th in 2016 into the top 50 this year.

Mr Levenson established the 24-hour gym phenomenon on the Coast, the first gym opening in Mooloolaba.

He's pressing on with overseas expansion plans a year after selling the business to Quadrant Private Equity in a $100 million deal.

Mr Levenson is the only Sunshine Coaster to make the 100-strong list for 2017.

Mr Levenson bought the Tim Ditchfield-designed home complete with six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The outdoor entertaining area features a covered terrace, an outdoor kitchen, grassed yard with cubby house and a solar heated swimming pool with water feature.

He has increased his wealth by $2 million since the 2016 Young Rich List was recorded.

Atlassian co-founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar top the 2017 Financial Review Young Rich List for a record sixth timewith combined wealth of $6.08 billion. The 100 members of the Young Rich List have enjoyed a stunning rise in wealth this year, with a booming property sector, technology market and beauty industry boosting overall wealth to a record $13.2 billion.

Technology remains the dominant sector for 2017 with 38 people listed, followed by financial services with 12 and retail with eight.