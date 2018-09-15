Young students show off musical talent
STUDENTS from Coast Academy of Song and Dance had all the right moves as they performed in front of a huge crowd at the Noosa Country Show on Saturday.
The musical theatre students performed six numbers from their show The Lost Jewel happening at The J later this year.
Performer Isabella Samuele, 8, said it was a wonderful experience.
"It was so much fun performing and making everyone smile,” she said.
Dance captain Kelsey Loader, 11, said it was a great chance to perform their hard work on stage.
"The Noosa show was a fantastic experience for me, especially as it's so close to the big show,” Kelsey said.
Based in Noosa, principal Anna Quayle has a background performing musical theatre in London and said her students worked hard to achieve a high standard.
"Bringing all this together in one performance is a challenge but it gives the students a real opportunity to show their strengths, display their fabulous personalities and to shine on stage,” Ms Quayle said.
The Lost Jewel is an original musical set in a magical world.
Tickets for the December show are available at The J website.