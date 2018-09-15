Young students show off musical talent

STUDENTS from Coast Academy of Song and Dance had all the right moves as they performed in front of a huge crowd at the Noosa Country Show on Saturday.

The musical theatre students performed six numbers from their show The Lost Jewel happening at The J later this year.

Performer Isabella Samuele, 8, said it was a wonderful experience.

"It was so much fun performing and making everyone smile,” she said.

Musical Theatre students from Coast Academy of Song and Dance performed songs from their upcoming musical at Noosa Country Show last weekend. Contributed

Dance captain Kelsey Loader, 11, said it was a great chance to perform their hard work on stage.

"The Noosa show was a fantastic experience for me, especially as it's so close to the big show,” Kelsey said.

Based in Noosa, principal Anna Quayle has a background performing musical theatre in London and said her students worked hard to achieve a high standard.

"Bringing all this together in one performance is a challenge but it gives the students a real opportunity to show their strengths, display their fabulous personalities and to shine on stage,” Ms Quayle said.

The Lost Jewel is an original musical set in a magical world.

Tickets for the December show are available at The J website.