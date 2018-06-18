Young, talented performers shine

IT IS success again for one local school after months of rehearsals and preparations for a the recent Breakthru School Music and Dance Competition.

The North Arm Marimbas are now back-to-back winners after they took out the primary school music section of the competition at Sunshine Plaza last weekend.

After practising all term, the band of 24 North Arm students, aged between seven and 12, advanced to the finals where they took out the number one spot.

A percussion ensemble using marimbas and drums, the band play traditional African songs.

Band teacher Steve Pead said he was blown away by their performance.

"I actually wasn't able to be there, my mother took ill and I had to fly out, but the kids still wanted to do the gig,” he said.

"So the parents and other teachers took down all the instruments and I usually conduct but they did it without me.”

"The kids and parents were just over the moon to win.”

"Our performances are very upbeat and lots of fun,” he said.

"We are the only marimba band on the coast, maybe even the state.”

For their win, the school was awarded with a $3000 cheque and a $1000 Sunshine Plaza gift card.

Mr Pead will use the money towards various music programs and to purchase new instruments for the school.

Straight off the back of their win, the band will play at this weekend's Nambour Show.

Local success continued with St Teresa's Year 10 student Ava Foreman placing third in the secondary schools dance category.

Ava Foreman at Breakthru. Contributed

She impressed the judges and showcased her talent with a contemporary piece she choreographed herself.

St Teresa's dance teacher Sarah McNamara said Ava was very talented.

"She choreographed it, I just helped in rehearsals with polishing it,” she said.

Ava was the only soloist in a very tight section and won $1000 for her school, something the dance department will put towards new costumes.

More than 20 Sunshine Coast schools participated in the competition across three weekends, with only a handful advancing to the finals.

There was a primary and secondary section for music and dance, all with very high standards, and to place was a great achievement for both North Arm and St Teresa's.

What's next for our young, local, talented performers?