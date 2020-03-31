Menu
Crime

Young thugs corner man at a train station, beat, robbed him

by Lea Emery
31st Mar 2020 7:53 AM
A 14-YEAR-OLD boy robbed or tried to rob three different people within a month at tram and train station across the Gold Coast.

He and other young "thugs" would threaten people with violence to hand over their wallet and cash between mid-March and mid-April last year.

If they refused they would gang up on them and bash them.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was with a different group each time.

He pleaded guilty in the Children's Court of Queensland at Southport yesterday to robbery and attempted robbery.

The court was told that attempts at restorative justice had been made via phone due to the COVID-19 pandemic but were unsuccessful.

It was reported the boy made some concerning statements so the conference was stopped to avoid upsetting the victim further.

Judge David Kent sentenced him to two years probation.

"It's amateurish and brazen in that a lot of it is captured on CCTV and they were apprehended not long after," he said.

Crown prosecutor Matt Hynes said the most recent offence was on April 21 last year when the boy and two others cornered a man just after midnight at Helensvale station.

They beat him up and took off with his wallet.

Judge Kent yesterday also sentenced one of his co-accused in that robbery to 18 months probation.

In March, the first boy attempted to rob another boy at a Southport tram station, armed with a flick knife.

The boy attempted to run from an off-duty officer who spotted the robbery but ran into a pole.

The flick knife was never found.

Defence barrister James McNab said the boy had moved to Lismore with his mother and was re-engaging with school and other extra-curricular activities.

Convictions were not recorded.

Originally published as Young thugs corner man at Coast train station, beat and rob him

