Willow Nuttall from Glenreagh has cut her hair and donated it to Variety so that it can be made into a wig for a child in need.
Young Willow sets brave example to help other kids in need

TIM JARRETT
tim.jarrett@news.com.au
22nd Dec 2020 7:00 AM
When Willow Nuttall's cousin was affected by cancer, the experience stuck with her.

Now, aged nine, Willow drummed up the courage to cut off her hair so that it can be made into a wig for someone affected by a long term medical condition.

Willow's mum Jess McPherson said that was a key reason why Willow chose the charity Variety, was she didn't just want her hair cut off, she wanted it to go to someone her own age.

"I was pretty proud of her," Ms McPherson said.

"And she is pretty proud of her self. She said she felt really good that she could help somebody."

Willow, who lives in Glenreagh, donated 35cm of hair and also raised more than $300, smashing her original $100 target.

To donate or get involved visit hairwithheart.variety.org.au.

The funds raised through Hair with Heart, and the proceeds from the hair donated, support Variety's grants and programs for kids who are sick, disadvantaged or who have special needs.

Losing your hair can have profound psychological effects, particularly through childhood and adolescence and one specialised can wig cost up to $6,000 and lasts two to three years so the cost is prohibitive for many families.

The Hair with Heart program helps Variety provides grants for kids across Australia who have lost their hair due to medical conditions such as alopecia, cancer and trichotillomania.

Coffs Coast Advocate

