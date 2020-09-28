Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
News

Young woman dies in head-on crash with truck

Carlie Walker
28th Sep 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 4:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN aged in her mid-20s has been killed after her car crashed head-on with a truck on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

The crash happened just a few hundred metres from the Susan River Homstead turn-off about 7.25pm Sunday.

Two other vehicles are believed to have been caught up in the crash.

A man aged in his 20s escaped with no injuries, as did a family in the third car.

The truck driver was also uninjured.

Investigations into the cause were continuing on Sunday night.

The arterial was closed for several hours and traffic from Hervey Bay diverted along Churchill Mine Rd.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 things the shonky Broncos can do with wooden spoon

        Premium Content 5 things the shonky Broncos can do with wooden spoon

        Opinion The new Broncos coach will take said Wooden Spoon to the first day of training and brandish it menacingly every time they spill the pill

        Recycling key to oyster-led river recovery

        Premium Content Recycling key to oyster-led river recovery

        Environment After these tasty treats are shucked for sale to Coast eateries, they’re are being...

        $20k funding to preserve Coast’s unique biological diversity

        Premium Content $20k funding to preserve Coast’s unique biological diversity

        Environment At least a dozen new nesting boxes and additional resources will be donated to...

        Coast woman denied blue card for trying to run man down

        Premium Content Coast woman denied blue card for trying to run man down

        Crime A Coast woman who wanted to work with children has been denied a blue card after...