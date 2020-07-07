Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A young woman was hospitalised overnight after a small fire broke out at Lake Borumba.
A young woman was hospitalised overnight after a small fire broke out at Lake Borumba.
News

Young woman hospitalised after fire sparks at Lake Borumba

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
7th Jul 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG woman was hospitalised overnight after a small fire broke out at Lake Borumba.

Emergency service crews reportedly received the call to a fire in bushland on Yabba Creek Rd just after 6pm last night, arriving to find two people with varying burns.

TOP GYMPIE STORIES RIGHT NOW

*380 JOBS: Major project starts in booming suburb

*'Died doing his hobby:' Brother mourns shark attack victim

*48yo busted with illegal throwing knives, seven jars of weed

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said a female aged in her late teens had suffered burns to her lower limbs.

She was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The spokeswoman said a man found at the scene had suffered minor burns and did not require transport to hospital.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said two fire crews had attended the scene, and had left by about 7:30pm.

The fire appeared to have broken out at a campsite in the area.

emergency services gympie fires gympie news gympie region lake borumba
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Road ahead for cyclists all smooth

        premium_icon Road ahead for cyclists all smooth

        News Even Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey is enthusiastic about the this fantastic project that would deliver safer facilities for bike riders and the Noosa...

        Sunshine Coast man dies after being hit by stolen car

        premium_icon Sunshine Coast man dies after being hit by stolen car

        News The car mounted the curb and struck the man

        Free tip vouchers? Don’t hold your breath

        premium_icon Free tip vouchers? Don’t hold your breath

        News Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart has poured cold water on the idea of free tip vouchers...

        Govt warns campers after 4WDs turned away

        premium_icon Govt warns campers after 4WDs turned away

        News Many campers without the right paperwork were sent home